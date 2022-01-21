Winter weather in ENC blog: Cold start to Friday with snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain coming to our area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The winter weather system that we’ve been anticipating all week is here.

The WNCT Storm Team 9 group of meteorologists have been saying all week to anticipate anything from ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a good portion of Eastern North Carolina while an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the southern half of ENC.

WNCT has crews out monitoring the weather and conditions. In addition, our team of meteorologists will have the latest on the storm on WNCT-TV and at WNCT.com.

Alex Wasilenko has the latest forecast from the Storm Team 9 Weather Center.

10:02 a.m.

StarMed’s location in Jacksonville opens its testing facility at 10 a.m. The location in New Bern, expected to be hit hard by the winter weather, is closed Friday.

9:17 a.m.

The Winter Shrine Ceremonial in New Bern for this weekend is POSTPONED due to the weather. It is rescheduled for January 28th and 29th.

9:15 a.m.

Airports have been adjusting to the oncoming winter weather, canceling many flights on Friday. Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County had one of its last Delta flights take off just before 6 a.m.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern has many American Airlines flights canceled due to the weather.

Pitt-Greenville Airport has seen its arrivals from Charlotte canceled for Friday. There are no departures from PGV scheduled for Friday.

9:02 a.m.

Vidant Health issued this notice about its facilities and access to its free virtual care option.

Due to expected inclement weather, some Vidant Health clinics and services, including the Greenville COVID drive-thru testing site, will be closed Friday, Jan. 21. Impacted patients will be notified directly.

As a reminder, VidantNow, Vidant’s virtual care option for those needing non-emergent care, is currently available for free. VidantNow allows patients to speak directly with a doctor 24/7 via phone or any device that has internet access.

Conditions such as sinus infection, upper respiratory infection, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, ear infection, sore throat, cough, strep throat, influenza (flu), conjunctivitis (pink eye) and cystitis can be treated virtually.

To utilize VidantNow, please visit VidantHealth.com/VidantNow or call toll-free 888-575-2522 for a virtual visit. Please remember to stay safe and stay home if possible during the predicted inclement weather.

7:30 a.m.

Emily Cervarich has been out and about Friday morning checking on conditions and preparations. She filed a report, which you can see in the video above.