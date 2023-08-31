GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina bid tropical system Idalia goodbye Thursday afternoon. The storm left the area with a lot of rain, some flooding, wind, downed power lines and some trees, too.

The first major hurricane of the season brought destruction to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. For places like Wilmington and Whiteville, there was a lot of flooding and even an EF-1 tornado was reported in the Port City.

Here, there was some street flooding in several Crystal Coast towns, the Neuse River overflowed into parts of downtown New Bern and some areas dealt with cleanup from trees down and power disruption.

Travelers were encouraged to keep an eye out for flooded roads and not to go around barriers. River levels were expected to rise over the next few days as water from Idalia moves east toward the ocean.

Now, the focus turns back to the weather and the Labor Day weekend, which is expected to be beautiful, busy and without any tropical issues.

WNCT had team coverage of the storm and the effects after with reports in New Bern, Surf City and Atlantic Beach. There’s also details about the conditions at the Outer Banks and other areas impacted by the storm.