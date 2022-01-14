Would you? Half of North Carolinians would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

A member of Frensch ski team removes snow from a car with a shovel , in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, December 5, 2020. Due to a heavy snowfall and strong wind, the FIS decided to cancel today’s women’s Super-G race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a chance for winter weather impacting parts of Eastern North Carolina this weekend. Which begs the question …

Driving during the winter months weather can be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down possibly and be stranded for extended periods of time. Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, Fla., surveyed 3,000 drivers across the country, asking if they would stop and help a fellow driver who had been stranded in a snowstorm with a broken-down vehicle.

Shockingly, almost half of North Carolina drivers, which was 42 percent, admitted that they would NOT stop to help. That figure is worse than the national average of 31 percent.

However, it does seem North Carolina is a state of “Snowstorm Samaritans’ whereby the majority of those surveyed, 58 percent, would come to a fellow driver’s aid.

Unsurprisingly, the citizens in the coldest states like Idaho and Wyoming seemed to have the biggest hearts when it comes to helping other drivers, with 91 percent of people saying they would stop to assist a driver that was stranded in severe weather overall.