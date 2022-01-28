You think it’s cold now: See the most extreme temps in NC history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the summer of 2020 was the hottest on record in the Northern Hemisphere and the second-hottest summer globally.

Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

North Carolina by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Fayetteville Regional Airport Grannis Field on Aug. 21, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -34° F (Mt. Mitchell on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22.22 inches (Altapass on July 15–16, 1916)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Mt. Mitchell on March 13, 1993)

After heavy rainfall lashed North Carolina, the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers started overflowing, resulting in the “Great Flood of 1916.” The exact number of people who died during this deluge is still unknown, but it’s estimated that at least a few dozen people lost their lives. Houses, warehouses, and industrial plants along the French Broad were almost underwater.