Zooming around with Zoe: New Zealand has earthquakes, but why no tsunami?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you haven’t already heard, the Southwest Pacific was hit by a trio of intense earthquakes in last week.

New Zealanders were forced to evacuate inland twice ahead of possible damaging tsunamis. But in the end, there was no giant tidal wave, with most spots rising less than three feet. Many people were left wondering, why?

There were three main reasons the earthquakes didn’t generate destructive tsunamis – magnitude, location, and speed.

The strongest quake was magnitude 8.1. At first, people were worried a tsunami may travel across the Pacific and damage the California coastline. But many seismologists agree that in order to have enough water to cause destruction on the other side of the ocean, it would have to be magnitude 9s, like the infamous earthquake that hit Japan and caused 8-foot waves in California back in 2011.

The location of the earthquakes is another reason a devastating tsunami didn’t occur. When it was first observed, its hypocenter, or the specific point in the crust where a slip is first observed, was shallow, only about 13 miles below ground. Normally, the earth moves a lot at this point, and when it’s closer to the crust, it causes large tsunamis.

However, scientists quickly found the greatest movement of earth to be much deeper in this case, not creating a tidal wave like originally expected.

Lastly, when slow earthquakes occur, a large portion of the water column is displaced, which can create a giant tsunami, even when the magnitude is not extreme. Luckily, the New Zealand earthquakes ruptured at normal speed.

All in all, it was the combination of relatively low magnitude, deep location and ordinary speeds that didn’t allow these earthquakes to generate a giant tsunami.