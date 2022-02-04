Zooming Around With Zoe: Jupiter’s moons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The biggest planet in our solar system has almost 80 moons. Each one has its own unique weather, too.

Let’s zoom to Jupiter’s four largest moons.

These were the first-ever objects found to orbit something other than the sun or Earth, discovered by astronomer Galileo back in 1610.

The biggest is Ganymede, which is the largest moon in the solar system and bigger than the planet Mercury. It’s also the only known moon to have its own magnetic field.

Callisto is the outermost of the four moons. According to NASA, it is the most heavily cratered object in our solar system. The Hubble space telescope was able to identify the presence of atomic oxygen in the atmosphere, but the moon is in no way livable for humans.

Io is the most volcanically active body in the Milky Way. NASA has observed lava fountains dozens of miles high, along with lakes filled with molten lava. Its yellowish-orange color is most likely caused by sulfur from these volcanic eruptions.

Last, but certainly not least, is Europa, the smallest of the four. Its surface is covered in an extremely thick layer of ice with cracks and ridges in the weakest points of the crust. The red coloring is from minerals rising up from below. Underneath, scientists believe there is an ocean of water or slushy ice, possibly containing almost twice the amount as all of the Earth’s oceans combined.

Even though they all orbit the same planet, as you can see Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa are all very different.