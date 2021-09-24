Zooming around with Zoe: La Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in La Palma, Spain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There has been a lot of volcanic activity around the world this year, from Italy to Iceland, with another eruption this week.

After eight days of intense earthquakes, the La Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sept. 19. Located on the island of La Palma, a part of the Canary Islands, this volcano had remained inactive since its last explosion in 1971.

Over 6,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas, with no choice other than to gather their belongings and watch as houses, streets and gardens were covered by lava. Almost 200 homes have been destroyed so far and as the flow heads downhill towards the coast.

Intense lava fountains have been observed, with more vents likely forming in the coming days. A volcanic ash plume rose up to 10,000 feet.

Luckily, no fatalities have been reported, but dangerous gases have spread towards Africa. Sulfur dioxide emissions are estimated to be over 10,000 tons per day. While lava normally causes the most damage, these highly acidic volcanic gases can severely damage the respiratory system.

Scientists suggest the eruption is going to last for a while, possibly weeks or even months.

I have seen countless reports of this volcanic eruption possibly causing a tsunami to hit the East Coast. The good news: there is no evidence of any truth to these claims, so we don’t have to deal with any tsunamis or volcanos here in North Carolina … at least for now.