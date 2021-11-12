Zooming Around With Zoe: That’s a whole lot of rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We can see a lot of rain in North Carolina, especially during a hurricane. However, we are nowhere near the rainiest place on Earth.

The most obvious thing to note about rainfall is most of it falls in the tropics. In fact, according to NASA, about two-thirds of all rain falls along or near the equator. Countries in those latitudes often have several months of near-daily rain followed by months of dryness as the rain band moves north and south seasonally.

The Asian monsoon brings rain to China, Southeast Asia, and India between April and September, which has created the rainiest place on Earth.

Mawsynram, in Northeastern India, saw an average of 494 inches, or over 41 feet, of rain a year from 1989-2010. Cherrapunji, in Meghalaya, India, holds the single-year record of 905 inches measured in 1861!

A one-day rainfall record occurred on an island near Madagascar called Foc-Foc, La Reunion of almost 6 feet! The event happened in 1966 when Tropical Cyclone Denise in the South Indian Ocean.

In case you’re wondering, the wettest place in the United States, as shown by data collected by the Western Regional Climate Center, is on Mt. Waialeale, Hawaii, where an average of 373 inches of rain falling annually.

Greenville’s average yearly rainfall is 49 inches, could you imagine if we got over 400?!