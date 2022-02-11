Zooming Around with Zoe: Tonga volcano rings the Earth’s atmosphere like a bell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are over 1,300 potentially active volcanoes on Earth. But the most powerful explosion in over a century took place in mid-January, which sent shockwaves around the world.

Let’s zoom to the Tonga explosion.

The island of Tonga was originally formed by underwater explosions. A 2015 eruption joined together two pre-existing islands into a single landmass. But, the island was obliterated by a series of eruptions in early 2022, so by January 17, two small islands were once again separated by sea.

The year started off pretty normal for the volcanic island of Tonga, with just a few intermittent, small eruptions. But things quickly took a turn on January 13, with an unusually powerful set of blasts that sent ash into the stratosphere.

On January 15, part of the island collapsed and sparked explosions that sent materials as high as 25 miles into the atmosphere, which blanketed nearby islands with ash and triggered destructive tsunamis across the globe. The Tongan government reported waves as high as 49 feet. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station were able to clearly see the thick layer of ash.

This volcanic material covered nearby islands that were once a lush green scape in tan and grey. NASA scientists estimated the amount of energy released was up to 18 megatons of TNT, or hundreds of times the equivalent mechanical energy of the Hiroshima nuclear explosion.

The eruption also created what is known as an air pressure wave that caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell. It traveled about 697 miles per hour and circled the Earth three times before dissipating, the first time modern satellites have ever captured such an event.

Studying this event will help us understand and prepare for any future explosions like Tonga’s.