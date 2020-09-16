What The Politics?! EP.1: An introduction to WTP?!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) What is “What The Politics” all about? A quick look at what voters (especially younger ones) need to know about the political system.

This podcast will help those learn about politics in a civil and engaging way.

What The Politics is a weekly podcast show dedicated to exploring issues that matter.

Hosted by two journalists, each episode will explore topics trending in the political arena.

This podcast will offer a bipartisan platform to the listener, supported with information by experts and enlightened by experiences of the average voter.

