What The Politics?! EP.3: Covering D.C. – Political Reporting

What The Politics?!

by:

Posted: / Updated:
What The Politics?! text with Victoria and Emily image

What The Politics?!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Tensions between media and government leaders appear to be at an all-time high.

With a divisive congress and two major political parties growing towards the opposite ends of the political spectrum, many political reporters are having to address new challenges surrounding facts and unbias writing.

Victoria and Emily sit down with Raquel Martin, a DC Bureau political reporter, and talk about covering the Capitol in the time of fake news and social media.

New episodes every Tuesday.

Join the conversation!

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV