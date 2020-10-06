What The Politics?! EP.3: Covering D.C. – Political Reporting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Tensions between media and government leaders appear to be at an all-time high.

With a divisive congress and two major political parties growing towards the opposite ends of the political spectrum, many political reporters are having to address new challenges surrounding facts and unbias writing.

Victoria and Emily sit down with Raquel Martin, a DC Bureau political reporter, and talk about covering the Capitol in the time of fake news and social media.

