GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of WNCT’s 70th-anniversary celebration, all month long “People & Places” is catching up with some familiar faces.

This edition reflects on a man who spent 27 years here on the anchor desk at Channel 9, the one and only Allan Hoffman.

“When I sat at that desk for the first time, nobody knew me. I thought, well, what am I going to do and how am I going to be the person that they can look to and trust?” said Hoffman.

Hoffman was working for WNCT when Hurricane Floyd hit Eastern North Carolina.

“I mean, it was one of those times when it required of this entire building the best they had and they delivered,” Hoffman said. “I remember for seven days straight, we were on the air or taking maybe an hour and a half, two-hour break, sleeping on a cot, washing with bottled water. I had my wife bring me two ties, but I could change them out and look at least a little fresh. And everybody around me did the same thing. I mean, the work that they put in, I don’t know how they did it.”

Hoffman shared his fondness for the station and the people of North Carolina.

“I’ve become North Carolina. And I see people out that I used to broadcast to and they still say hello. And it’s it’s like a nice down-home feeling. And I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” Hoffman said.

