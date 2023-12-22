GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For seven decades, WNCT has been in your living rooms.

WNCT first hit the air on December 22, 1953, as the first television station east of Raleigh. Through the years, how you get your news has changed but the commitment to delivering it to you has not.

We’re catching up with so many familiar faces. Plus, we dug into the archives to see how WNCT covered all the big stories that impacted our lives.

Click the above video to watch the presentation. Click here to see photos from 70 years of broadcast excellence and go here to see other stories and videos that mark our 70th anniversary.