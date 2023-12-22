GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy 70th.

WNCT-TV turned 70 years young on Friday. It all started on December 22, 1953, as the first television station in Eastern North Carolina. A lot has happened along the way.

We’ve seen major events here, around the state and country. There’s the tornadoes of 1991, the destruction of Hurricane Floyd, the devastation of Hurricane Florence, Hazel and so many more. Who can forget the blizzard of 1980 when we got snow on Christmas day? There’s the newsmakers who visited like Presidents Ford, Carter, Bush, Obama and Trump. We’ve also seen the amazing sports moments like when Michael Jordan had his golf tournament here, the Peach Bowl win over NC State, the state high school sports championships and all the other great sports moments.

We’ve seen personalities come and go, from Slim Short and Jim Woods to Chad Tucker, Allen Hoffman, Maria Satira and Zora Stephenson. Then there’s the faces who still call WNCT home like Brian Bailey, David Sawyer, Jerry Jackson, Ken Watlington and Angie Quezada.

December 22, 1953

We’ve got a lot of memories to share and so many more to make.

We have a slideshow of moments at WNCT. We’ve also created a 70th anniversary page at WNCT.com and we’re topping it all off with our 70th anniversary one-hour special on Friday at 7 p.m. You can watch that on WNCT-TV and later at WNCT.com.

Thanks to everyone who contributed photos for this and the anniversary special.