GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT will be celebrating its 70th anniversary later this month.

During the month, we will be posting stories and interviews of big-news moments that have happened. This video is about the destructive tornadoes that hit Eastern North Carolina in April of 2021.

Click the above video to see a conversation with Meteorologist David Sawyer, who was on the air during the tornado outbreak.