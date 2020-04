GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As we all work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the East, we also want to help those in need.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is hosting a virtual food drive.

All donations will help the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina help those with food insecurity in the East.

If you would like to help, click here.

