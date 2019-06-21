WNCT News & Weather Apps

WNCT News App Features

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with Eyewitness News alerts — alerting for breaking news, severe weather, and traffic. Our Alert Center displays all recent alerts in one location within the app, not just on

your phone’s notification screen

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen as well as live streaming all newscasts

More robust weather section with local Detailed 7 Day Futurecasts, interactive radar, maps, and video. NEW: Robust ocean and bay weather and marine data and information

Stay in-the-know on school, business, religious closings and parking bans

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through ReportIt

Improved and easy sharing of interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook® and Twitter™

The WNCT9 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. Download or update now!

WNCT Weather App Features

Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you.

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert.

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for eastern Carolina.

Current weather conditions for eastern Carolina and anywhere in the United States.

You can set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more.

WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on iTunesWNCT 9 First Alert Weather from Google Play