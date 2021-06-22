NOW in ENC: Alive at Five Concert series kicks off Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

For our Tuesday segment, 9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Lisa Rueh, Executive Director of Downtown Morehead City, Inc. They chat about the Alive at Five concert series. The free, family-friendly music series is hosted at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St, from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays on the waterfront in downtown Morehead City.

This weekends event will feature the band Liquid Pleasure. To see more details about the upcoming events in the series, click here.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC for more details.