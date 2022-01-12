NOW in ENC: American Red Cross partners with Dunkin’ Donuts for National Blood Donor Month; how to get your freebies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts to provide 25,000 vouchers for a free medium iced coffee and a classic donut for those who donate blood to the Red Cross this month.

American Red Cross encouraging donations during Blood Donor Month

American Red Cross declares first-ever blood crisis in the nation’s history

In this week’s segment, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with Barry Porter, regional CEO for the American Red Cross of ENC, about the partnership and how you can participate.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The deal lasts through Januar,y and vouchers are redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Greenville region while supplies last.