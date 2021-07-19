NOW in ENC: Back to School Summer Jam kicks off next Saturday

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan sits down with William Knight Jr., Director of Mission Outreach to talk about the upcoming Back to School Summer Jam that kicks off next Saturday.

Koinonia Christian Center in collaboration with St. James United Methodist Church will be hosting a Back to School Summer Jam on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Commons. The event will have free food, free games, and music. There will be a $5000 donation giving to the three schools with the largest turnout.

For more information, visit www.kccfamily.com or follow them on social media @KoinoniaChristianCenter, or call the church at 252-752-1898.