NOW in ENC: BBoyd Entertainment and ‘You Matter Too’ provides outlet and support for community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation.

In this edition of NOW in ENC, we speak with Bradford Boyd, the founder of BBoyd Entertainment and the non-profit “You Matter Too,” about the mission of his organizations and upcoming events they are hosting.

BBoyd Entertainment was started as a way for older people in the community to get together and do something interactive. It’s now the face of his nonprofit, helping to make significant connections and gain resources within the community in order to better assist in other areas of need.

The group hosts events throughout the year to give people an outlet emotionally, creatively and physically. “You Matter Too” works with other organizations to provide many essential needs and items to the community. The non-profit has assisted with food distribution, clothing drives, holiday drives and more.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT

April 2022 – Jazz Event, date TBA

June 19th, 2022 – Poetry Event at the Holiday Inn located on Greenville Boulevard

Check out their Facebook page BBoyd Entertainment for all the latest upcoming events.