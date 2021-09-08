NOW in ENC: Calling all bikers! Local organization to host charity motorcycle ride in memory of son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich spoke with leaders of the Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition about an upcoming charity motorcycle ride the organization is sponsoring on September 18.

The ride will be in memory of Jamal Jones, who died earlier this year after a life-long battle with Sickle Cell Disease. Proceeds will go towards annual scholarships awarded by the NPSWC.

The ride will start on September 18 at Pamlico Community College. Registration begins at 9 am at the college’s Delamar Center, and kickstands will go up at 10:30 am. There is a $25 registration fee per bike, which includes lunch after the ride. Chicken and BBQ plates will be available for sale on-site for non-riders.