NOW in ENC: CarolinaEast Medical Center receives Women’s Choice Award for 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this week’s segment, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich talks with CarolinaEast Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis about the healthcare systems recognition in receiving the 2022 Women’s Choice Award. The national award recognizes 100 of America’s best hospitals for patient experience, and this isn’t the first time the hospital has gotten the award.

The hospital is being recognized for categories in cancer care, minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, outpatient experience, and patient safety. In 2021 they were recognized for outstanding work inpatient experience, outpatient experience, cancer care, and orthopedics.

CarolinaEast Medical Center has 350 beds, a rehabilitation hospital, a free-standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Care Center, and several CarolinaEast physicians practices from offices in four counties in the east.