NOW in ENC: Christmas in July, get ahead of your holiday shopping with local vendors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with Mary Ann Ricks, manager at Pitt Street Brewing Company, and Judy Garrish from the non-profit Field of Dreams Market, about Christmas in July events their businesses are hosting.

The events will highlight local vendors, artisans and more. Both events will be held Saturday in Greenville. Pitt Street’s event will even have a Santa Claus on site for people to take photos with!