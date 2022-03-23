GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this edition of NOW in ENC, 9OYS speaks with Heather Bryner, the founder and director of Operations for The Gathering Place, a community kitchen and outreach center in Havelock about their ‘Clean your Cabinets for a Cause!’ event taking place through March 25.

With spring officially here, what better time to reduce your kitchen clutter for a good cause. The Gathering Place is collecting gently-used kitchen items like small appliances, cooking utensils, Tupperware, dish towels and potholders, pots and pans, and non-perishable food items.

All donations will go towards creating a community soup kitchen in Havelock which Bryner hopes will be a “hub for the hurting.” Drop off is anytime from10 am to 2 pm until Friday at 114 Trader Ave. in Havelock, or call (252)-515-1080 to coordinate a pick-up.