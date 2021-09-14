NOW IN ENC: Craven Co. Jaycees host Fall Fun Festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes to learn more about the Fall Fun Festival in New Bern this week.

DETAILS:

The Festival starts on Wednesday, September 15, and runs through Sunday, September 19 at 3700 US 70 E, New Bern. During weekdays the festival opens at 5 p.m. and on weekends it opens at 2 p.m. Organizers say the fairgrounds will start closing at 9 P.M.

Exceptional Children’s Day at the Fair will be on Friday, September 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. Groups that want to attend this day must be registered in a state-approved Exceptional Children’s program or be approved through the Jaycees directly.

Parking is free. There is a $5 gate fee for anyone 4 and over (even non-riders), and ride tickets start at $1 each. Ride tickets are available on the midway – and some days unlimited ride wristbands are available. Ticket sales stop about 30 minutes before the rides close.

Proceeds from the event support the Boys & Girls Club, the Jaycee Burn Unit at Duke, and local charities in Craven County. Funds are also given as grants to families in need around the holidays.

Craven County Fair – Craven County Fair

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!