NOW IN ENC: Craven Co. Jaycees host Fall Fun Festival

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes to learn more about the Fall Fun Festival in New Bern this week.

DETAILS:

The Festival starts on Wednesday, September 15, and runs through Sunday, September 19 at 3700 US 70 E, New Bern. During weekdays the festival opens at 5 p.m. and on weekends it opens at 2 p.m. Organizers say the fairgrounds will start closing at 9 P.M.

Exceptional Children’s Day at the Fair will be on Friday, September 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. Groups that want to attend this day must be registered in a state-approved Exceptional Children’s program or be approved through the Jaycees directly. 

Parking is free. There is a $5 gate fee for anyone 4 and over (even non-riders), and ride tickets start at $1 each. Ride tickets are available on the midway – and some days unlimited ride wristbands are available. Ticket sales stop about 30 minutes before the rides close.

Proceeds from the event support the Boys & Girls Club, the Jaycee Burn Unit at Duke, and local charities in Craven County. Funds are also given as grants to families in need around the holidays.

Craven County Fair – Craven County Fair

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV