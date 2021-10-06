NOW in ENC: ‘Differently Abled Fun Fair,’ drive-thru African Safari coming this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich speaks with a pastor from Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville about an annual event they are hosting this upcoming weekend called the “Differently Abled Fun Fair.” This year’s theme, An African Safari!

The event is for people/families with an individual with severe and profound disabilities to enjoy. Officials with the Koinonia Christian Center say they know how overwhelming the changes from the pandemic have been on this population, and they want to make sure this year’s event is as fun and safe as possible.

This year’s event will look a little different with COVID-19 protocols. Instead of rides and games, the event will feature a drive-thru African Safari with exciting sights and sounds. Registered participants will get a link to their device with a YouTube playlist that will contain your safari guide instructions and music to play in your car while you enjoy your experience.

The event is this Saturday (Oct. 9) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to anyone who wants to attend.

All VIP guests will receive a VIP gift bag. VIP guests are only those who have a profound and severe disability. If you have a VIP guest, you must register prior to the event so event volunteers can accommodate and communicate with you ahead of time. If you do not have a VIP guest you do not have to register for the event.

Event-goers can drive through the safari as many times as they want.

To register for the event, click here.

Sponsor a VIP guest or donate by clicking here or text the word “Sponsor” to 54244