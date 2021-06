LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) - Sheriff Lemmie Smith with the Greene County Sheriff's Office confirms that three suspects were arrested in connection to an incident that occurred on Friday, May 21.

23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr., 19-year-old Bobby Donnell Sauls Jr., and 18-year-old Kharonnie Octavious Sauls are currently in custody. On May 21 at approximately 11:30 am on Lee Street in Snow Hill near Glenfield Road two occupied homes were shot along with a vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.