NOW in ENC: ECU asking for community COVID stories for ENC archives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Joyner Library and Laupus Health Sciences Library at ECU are sponsoring a COVID19 Stories – Community Collection Drive for their archives. Organizers tell 9OYS, documenting stories like these allows us to share our local history with future generations. They say it will give future generations a better understanding of how the COVID19 pandemic affected Eastern North Carolina and the people who live here.

ECU University Archivist, Alston Cobourn says they aren’t looking for those “big” stories, they want to hear the everyday stories, the working from home stories, the staying at home, and being your child’s teacher story; the stories of regular, everyday people.

Collections in-person will be done at the Joyner Library on ECU’s main campus from AUG. 9th @8 AM – AUG. 14th @5 PM.

Contribute: https://library.ecu.edu/specialcollections/