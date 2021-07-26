NOW in ENC: Get ready to shake it at the 7th Annual Atlantic Beach Beach Music Festival!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with Morgan D. Gilbert director of recreation, communication & special events for the town of Atlantic Beach about the upcoming 7th Annual AB Beach Music Festival.

The event will be held on the boardwalk at the Circle on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s festival will feature The Band of Oz, Jim Quick and The Coastline Band, The Embers, and The Mighty Saints of Soul.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC above for more details.