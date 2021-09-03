NOW in ENC: Greenville Museum of Art to host “End of Summer Shindig” 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with GMoF Communications and Events Coordinator, Sim Asher about the “End of Summer Shindig” happening Thursday, September 9th from 6 pm – 9 pm at 802 S Evans St. in Greenville.

The event will host The Still Shakers, a local bluegrass band, catered food, an open bar for adults over 21, shaved ice, raffle items, lawn games, and a silent art auction.

All proceeds will benefit the Greenville Museum of Arts mission to provide and promote the visual arts.

This year they are offering a children’s ticket option to make the event more dynamically inclusive.

Tickets are:

$20 pre-sale/$25 at the door for adults and children 11+

$10 pre-sale/$15 at the door for children 6-10

Free for children 5 and under

Purchase tickets at shindig2021.givesmart.com!