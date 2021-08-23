NOW in ENC: Healthcare rally taking place tonight to help support frontline workers in Onslow Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan sits down with President of United Way of Onslow County, Raquel Painter, and Community Impact Director of Onslow County Shelly Kieweg.

They chat about the upcoming Healthcare Rally taking place at Onslow Memorial Hospital Monday at 7 p.m.

Watch the latest NOW in ENC above for more information.

