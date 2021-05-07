NOW in ENC – Housing Market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Join 9OYS for our brand new segment “Now in ENC,” where we dive into local topics here in Eastern North Carolina with special guests who can provide a unique perspective.

Anna Hromyak a local Broker/Owner and agent at United Real Estate tells us about the current state of the housing market here in the east. Is it a buyer or seller’s market? What do the trends over the past year look like? What can we predict for the housing market in the upcoming months and even a year down the road?