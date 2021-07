RALEIGH - On Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with the help of the NC Education Lottery, will conduct the next random number generator drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing.

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers. NCDHHS will then verify that the individuals do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program and contact the individuals to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identities. This process may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. All winners will be announced once they are verified.