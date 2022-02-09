NOW in ENC: Joy Soup Kitchen promotes ‘CommUnity Center’ events for all

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for Now in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this edition of NOW in ENC, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich talks with the manager of Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville, Thomas Quigley, about Wednesday night community-centered programs and events they are hoping to get more people participating in. Health services and screenings, children’s educational camps, kid-friendly events, and much more will be offered.

Wednesday, February 9th a Children’s PhysioCamp will be hosted for kids in the community. Kids will learn about body parts and their different functions and health and wellness.

A list of upcoming events is below and is open to the community every Wednesday from 6-8 pm:

February 16

Adults: TediBear (Simple Steps to Managing Stress); Vidant Cancer Center (Cancer Awareness/Outreach)

Children: Rotaract

February 23

Adults: Dr. Nancy Winterbauer (Diabetes Support Group)

Children: NuSteppaz (Kim Ward)

March 2

Adults: PiCASO (HIV/AIDS testing)

Children:

March 9

Adults:

Children: Steppaz (Kim Ward)

March 16

Adults:

Children: Rotoract

March 23

Adults: Dr. Nancy Winterbauer (Diabetes Support Group)

Children: TediBear (Simple Steps to Managing Stress)

March 30

Adults: Vidant Cancer Center (Cancer Awareness)

Children: TediBear (Simple Steps to Managing Stress)

April 6

Adults: PiCASO (HIV/AIDS testing)

Children:

April 13

Adults:

Children: NuSteppaz (Kim Ward)

April 20

Adults:

Children: Rotaract

April 27