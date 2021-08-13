NOW IN ENC: Learn about Oriental’s “Dragon Town Exhibit”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes to learn about Oriental’s annual Dragon Town Exhibit.
Oriental’s History Museum is at 802 Broad Street. Hours are Friday 11 a.m to 3 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted. For more information about the museum and this exhibit contact museum@dockline.net
===
Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol
Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV
Listen to What The Politics?!