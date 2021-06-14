NOW in ENC: NASA solar system ambassador talks about upcoming Fort Macon Astronomy Night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

For our Monday segment, 9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with NASA Solar System Ambassador Lisa Pelletier-Harmon about the upcoming Fort Macon Astronomy Night event and the group Crystal Coast Star Gazers. There will be several events with the group coming up throughout the summer. You can read more about them here.

This weekends event starts on Saturday at 8:30 pm at the Beach Access (Bath House) parking lot in Fort Macon.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC for more details.