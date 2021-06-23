NOW in ENC: New “Lost and Found” program aims to boosts young girls confidence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

This week, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with Richelle Smallwood, founder and program facilitator of a new program coming to Greenville called “Lost and Found”.

“Lost and Found” is a multiple-session program for young and adolescent girls to build their self-esteem and create a sense of community and friendships. The program officially launches on July 31st, but you can sign up as early as today!

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.myprovidentialcare.com/