NOW in ENC: Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins ‘Operation Jump Start,’ program for kids to interact with local officers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

This week, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with Sgt. James Seifert with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office about how the department is kicking off “Operation Jump Start.” The camp, hosted by Onslow County Sheriff’s Office COPS Unit and Onslow County Parks and Recreation, provides fun and interaction for kids and local law enforcement.

The next camp will be held July 11 at Richlands Steed Park