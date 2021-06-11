NOW in ENC: Pamlico Rose, Rose Haven Center to host Open House for women veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this episode, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich chats with Robert Greene Sands, founder, and CEO of the Pamlico Rose Institute and Rose Haven Center.

Robert Greene Sands tells us more about how the non-profit helps veteran women to heal and find solace in the community. He also discusses their upcoming Open House happening on June 12th from 11 am to 2 pm, open to all women veterans and their families.

Rose Haven Center of Healing: 219 E. 3rd Street, Washington, N.C.