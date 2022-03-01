GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this edition, 9OYS speaks with the Executive Director for Pitt County’s Council on Aging, Rich Zeck, about the 50th anniversary of The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program and what it means for meal distribution nationwide.

The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program was signed into law in March of 1972 by President Richard Nixon. It amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. The federal legislation continues to help fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.

Zeck says this month is about raising awareness and support for these essential types of programs. He said it’s more than just delivering a meal, “We are delivering a meal, but we are also delivering hope, encouragement, fellowship, and human contact.”

VOLUNTEER:

Call the Council on Aging at (252)-752-1717.

They are in need of volunteers who can take an hour out of their day, a few times a week, or a few times a month, to help deliver hot meals and a friendly face to the seniors of Pitt County.