GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation.

In this edition, 9OYS spoke with Tori Cherry, market manager of the Poorman’s Flea Market, located between Greenville and Washington on US Hwy. 264. The market has been owned by Cherry’s family since the 1970s, and it continues to be a large community effort every year.

This year, the market will host over 100 vendors ranging in all types of merchandise. Food services will also be available.

The market is open on Sundays from 9 am until 5 pm or when the last vendor leaves. If you would like to be a vendor and make some extra income, no reservation is needed. Just show up at the gates on Sunday at 5 am and you will be directed on where to set up shop.

The Market will also host an Easter Egg Hunt with a surprise visitor on Easter Sunday!