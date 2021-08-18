NOW IN ENC: Pub Runs and Charitable 5Ks in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes as she talks with Chris Loignon from Fleet Feet about their weekly pub runs and community 5Ks benefitting charities and non-profits across the east.

Stay updated on Pub Runs and 5ks:

Events & Races – Fleet Feet Greenville NC

September’s event benefitting Robbie’s Clubhouse Sign-Up:

Pirate Radio $5 5k Presented by Fleet Feet (runsignup.com)

This week’s Pub Run:

Wednesday- @uptownbrewingcompany pub run!! Runners will leave at 6:15 and can run 1,3, or 5 miles! -Free

Fleet Feet Greenville, NC – Posts | Facebook

