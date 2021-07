GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes speaks with the organizers of Village Market’s Christmas in July event.

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5036 Winterville Parkway in Winterville. Vendors include Fairytale Connections, Cowardly Creations and different BBQ vendors!

Village Market is also accepting vendor applications for its marketplace. Email villagemarketnc@gmail.com if you’re interested.

