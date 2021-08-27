NOW IN ENC: Vinyl Record Fair hits Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes as she talks with the owner of David’s Used Books about their upcoming Vinyl Record Fair.
Information about the fair:
“Come join us at the Greenville Vinyl Record Show! There will be 1000’s of records to choose from covering all different decades and genres. We will also have some tables featuring CDs and other musical memorabilia. FREE ADMISSION. Event will be held in the Greenville Masonic Temple at the corner of Charles St. and Charles Blvd.If you have any questions, or would like to reserve a vendor table call (252) 565-8313”David’s Used Books and Records
