NOW in ENC: ‘Winter Wonderland Pop-up Shop & Food Truck Rodeo’ coming to Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

On this edition of “NOW in ENC,” digital reporter Emily Cervarich speaks with one of the hosts of a ‘Winter Wonderland Pop-up Shop & Food Truck Rodeo,’ Kevan Sheppard, about their upcoming event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (weather permitting) at the Victory and Dominion Family Life Center located at 1438 US HWY 258 N in Snow Hill.

Vendors featuring jewelry, clothing, makeup, desserts, candles, nail techs, self-defense items, hand-crafted items, wigs, lashes, kids activities, food trucks and so much more are available for the community to check out. Sheppard said it’s a great chance to come shop, eat, and support community business owners while getting some of your early Valentine’s Day gifts.

The event is free to attend and it is an indoor/outdoor event. Masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

(Due to impending weather heading to the east, a makeup date for the pop-up shop has been scheduled in the event of cancellation to Saturday, February 5th from 9 AM to 2 PM.)