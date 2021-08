WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes as she chats with the organizers of the Winterville Watermelon Festival.

The 36th Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held Aug. 26-28 and will feature a free concert on Saturday night with headliner Lonestar.

Winterville Watermelon Festival | Winterville Watermelon Festival Facebook page

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!