WNCT
Greenville
WNCT Now 4pm Update – 1/15/20
by:
Katie Augustine
Posted:
Jan 15, 2020 / 02:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2020 / 02:56 PM CST
Here is your 4pm WNCT Now update for January 15, 2020.
Trending Stories
Mom speaks out after girl kidnapped while walking to school bus stop and raped near Zebulon
North Carolina county approves Second Amendment resolution
ECU’s master’s programs listed among the nation’s best by U.S. News and World Report
Goldsboro Police searching for missing teen last seen in November
Democrats disclose new documents ahead of impeachment trial
WNCT-TV