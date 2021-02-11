WNCT NOW Afternoon: Deadly crash in TX involves more than 100 vehicles; day three of impeachment trial continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across eastern North Carolina.

Forth Worth pileup: Aerial video shows deadly Texas crash involving up to 100 vehicles
Trump impeachment trial live stream: What to expect on Day 3
Cove City man arrested on multiple drug charges and wildlife violations after citizen complaints
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Be prepared for an active stretch now through the weekend
Group 3, you’re up! NC’s educators can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Feb. 24; then, other frontline essential workers in March

