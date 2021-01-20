WNCT NOW Afternoon: Inauguration Day, COVID mutation makes it’s way to N.C.

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT for the latest updates across eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
Watch Live: 2021 Inauguration Day: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office
Trump arrives home in Florida, presidency ends
Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Cool and windy day of weather ahead
Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer releasing children’s book
North Carolina lab identifies 13 cases of COVID-19 variant in US
WNCT-TV